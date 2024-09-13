GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $12,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the second quarter valued at about $472,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in RTX by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,581 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in RTX by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 150,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Price Performance

RTX opened at $120.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.06. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $123.70. The firm has a market cap of $159.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RTX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Melius Research boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,773.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.