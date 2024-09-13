GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $11.12 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,132 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $11,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 12,460 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 4,306 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Target by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,304 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Target by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 4,084 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.68.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,210,768.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,173.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $148.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.91 and a 200-day moving average of $155.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.19 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

