GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $19,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $365.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $256.01 and a 1-year high of $382.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $360.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.