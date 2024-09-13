GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 239 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,193 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 2,127.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 646 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,539 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 8.5% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 72,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $21,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $296.00 to $359.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $339.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.67.

FedEx Stock Up 0.5 %

FDX opened at $286.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.69 and a fifty-two week high of $313.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $293.32 and its 200 day moving average is $273.05. The stock has a market cap of $69.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. FedEx’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $2,611,688.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at $3,797,974.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.