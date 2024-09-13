GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 782 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,888 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $13,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,489 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,666 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in American Express by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,251 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $255.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $261.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on American Express from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American Express from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.70.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

