Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their neutral rating on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Gilead Sciences to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.06.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $83.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $62.07 and a 52 week high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 855.56%.

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $1,301,624,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,632,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $618,268,000 after buying an additional 3,362,505 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,732,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,404,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910,147 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,630,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,509,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $134,489,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

