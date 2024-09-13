Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 94,314 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 202% from the previous session’s volume of 31,185 shares.The stock last traded at $67.61 and had previously closed at $67.20.
Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $910.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.21.
Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2654 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF
Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Company Profile
The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
