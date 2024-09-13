Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 94,314 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 202% from the previous session’s volume of 31,185 shares.The stock last traded at $67.61 and had previously closed at $67.20.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $910.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.21.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2654 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CATH. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 42,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 15,406 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 88,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $486,000.

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

