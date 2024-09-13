Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target Increased to $240.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Globant from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Globant from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Globant from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Globant from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Globant from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $222.90.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $197.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.37. Globant has a 12-month low of $151.68 and a 12-month high of $251.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.40.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. Globant had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $587.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Globant will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Globant by 529.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Globant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Globant by 15,800.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Globant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

