Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK – Get Free Report) shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.75 and last traded at $28.75. 4,103 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 13,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.11.

Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.82 and a 200 day moving average of $28.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.43 million, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 574,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,916,000 after acquiring an additional 114,001 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF by 114.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 13,972 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF by 22.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (GTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in potentially growing technology companies that are believed to drive tech innovation around the world. GTEK was launched on Sep 14, 2021 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

