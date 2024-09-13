Grand Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB)

Grand Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Core Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Grand Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Grand Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Vanguard Core Bond ETF worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Dentgroup LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF stock opened at $79.43 on Friday. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.22 and a fifty-two week high of $79.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.37.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

