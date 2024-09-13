Grand Wealth Management LLC Has $201,000 Holdings in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB)

Grand Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Grand Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSB. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,812,000. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 222.9% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 39,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 27,327 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 203,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period.

Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

DFSB opened at $53.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.54. Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $48.44 and a 1 year high of $53.25.

Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (DFSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to investment-grade government and corporate debt securities from development markets. The fund considers environment and sustainability to target longer-term securities.

