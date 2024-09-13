GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Short Interest Down 56.9% in August

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a drop of 56.9% from the August 15th total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

GREE Stock Performance

GREE has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.20.

About GREE

GREE, Inc operates Internet entertainment, investment, and incubation business in Japan and internationally. It develops and operates various smartphone games under the GREE, WFS, Pokelabo, and GREE Entertainment brands; and engages with anime production committees to develop original contents domestically and internationally.

