Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $85.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GFF. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Griffon from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Griffon from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Griffon Stock Performance

Shares of GFF opened at $64.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.85 and a 200-day moving average of $67.45. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.50. Griffon has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $77.99.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.94 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 96.05% and a net margin of 7.27%. Griffon’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Griffon will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Griffon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Griffon news, Director Kevin F. Sullivan sold 12,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $809,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,275,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Griffon

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Griffon by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Griffon during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Griffon by 65.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Griffon in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Company Profile



Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

Further Reading

