Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.94

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.94 and last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 24060 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average is $2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $953.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.03 million. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 1.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.0084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 4.86%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVAL. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 17.9% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 54,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 67,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 64.5% during the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

