GTN Limited (ASX:GTN) Insider Craig Coleman Purchases 21,505,375 Shares of Stock

GTN Limited (ASX:GTN – Get Free Report) insider Craig Coleman acquired 21,505,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.47 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of A$9,999,999.38 ($6,666,666.25).
Craig Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 25th, Craig Coleman acquired 5,000,000 shares of GTN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.38 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of A$1,875,000.00 ($1,250,000.00).
GTN Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34.
GTN Increases Dividend
GTN Company Profile
GTN Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates broadcast media advertising platform that supply traffic information reports to radio stations in Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Brazil. It offers information reports, such as traffic and news through advertising spots on television and radio networks directly to advertisers, as well as through advertising agencies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than GTN
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 3 Fresh Stock Buybacks: These are the Ones to Buy
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Tesla’s New Buy Rating: Why Analysts Are Optimistic
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Is Halliburton Stock a Good Buy at Current Levels?
Receive News & Ratings for GTN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.