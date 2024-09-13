GTN Limited (ASX:GTN) Insider Craig Coleman Purchases 21,505,375 Shares of Stock

GTN Limited (ASX:GTN – Get Free Report) insider Craig Coleman acquired 21,505,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.47 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of A$9,999,999.38 ($6,666,666.25).

Craig Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 25th, Craig Coleman acquired 5,000,000 shares of GTN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.38 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of A$1,875,000.00 ($1,250,000.00).

GTN Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34.

GTN Increases Dividend

GTN Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $0.017 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This is a boost from GTN’s previous Final dividend of $0.01. GTN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

GTN Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates broadcast media advertising platform that supply traffic information reports to radio stations in Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Brazil. It offers information reports, such as traffic and news through advertising spots on television and radio networks directly to advertisers, as well as through advertising agencies.

