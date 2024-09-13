Guess? (NYSE:GES) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.61

Shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.61 and last traded at $18.61, with a volume of 4650 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Guess? from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Guess? from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Guess? Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.15. The company has a market capitalization of $998.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $732.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.96 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guess? Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

Institutional Trading of Guess?

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Guess? by 186.2% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guess? in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guess? in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guess? in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guess? in the second quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

