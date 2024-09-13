Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.37 and last traded at $16.37. 1,479 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 12,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.65.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Guild from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Guild from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Guild from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Guild from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.30.

The company has a market capitalization of $991.45 million, a PE ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $285.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.97 million. Guild had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 3.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Guild Holdings will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Guild in the second quarter worth $10,497,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Guild by 2.1% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 440,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 9,126 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Guild by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 237,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 17,992 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Guild by 8.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Guild in the first quarter worth $149,000. 17.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

