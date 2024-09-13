Hakan Kardes Sells 25,000 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) insider Hakan Kardes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $287,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 380,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,367,497.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Alignment Healthcare Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $11.89. 1,777,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,377. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $12.36. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.23.
Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 101.10% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $681.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.
ALHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Baird R W raised Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.
Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.
