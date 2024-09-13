Hakan Kardes Sells 25,000 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) insider Hakan Kardes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $287,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 380,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,367,497.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $11.89. 1,777,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,377. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $12.36. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.23.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 101.10% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $681.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALHC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 751,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,123 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

ALHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Baird R W raised Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ALHC

About Alignment Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.