Halozyme Therapeutics’ (HALO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HALO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.44.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ HALO opened at $60.54 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $65.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 7.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $231.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 195.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 168,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,269,861.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $269,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,836.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $551,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,269,861.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,881 shares of company stock worth $4,267,884 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,030,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,613,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,622,000 after acquiring an additional 145,879 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 9,272 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

