Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Price Performance

Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.86. 12,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,193. Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $25.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.87.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3906 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Company Profile

since the late 1800s, hancock bank has embodied core values of honor & integrity, strength & stability, commitment to service, teamwork, and personal responsibility. at locations in mississippi, alabama, and florida, hancock bank offers a comprehensive array of financial products and services, including traditional and online banking; commercial and small business banking; energy banking; private banking; trust and investment services; certain insurance services; and mortgage services.

