HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) CMO David E. Tryder Sells 13,000 Shares

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) CMO David E. Tryder sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $162,240.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,159 shares in the company, valued at $189,184.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

HarborOne Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

HONE stock opened at $12.47 on Friday. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average is $11.04. The firm has a market cap of $553.79 million, a P/E ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 0.73.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $79.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.43 million. Equities analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HarborOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HarborOne Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,248,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,941,000 after purchasing an additional 72,823 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 291,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 34,551 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 387,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 192.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 18,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HONE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of HarborOne Bancorp from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

