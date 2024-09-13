Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.50

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRID – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.
Harbour Energy Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average is $3.75.
About Harbour Energy
Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Harbour Energy
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.