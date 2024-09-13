Hardin Capital Partners LLC Invests $2.27 Million in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Hardin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 58,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,000. Truist Financial makes up approximately 1.5% of Hardin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $32,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Baird R W lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.45.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $41.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.23. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -157.58%.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 57,300 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,025,153.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

