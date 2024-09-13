Hardin Capital Partners LLC Invests $322,000 in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Hardin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 5.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.4 %

ROK stock opened at $258.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $242.81 and a twelve month high of $312.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $265.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.02.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.63. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.80.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

