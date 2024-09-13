Hardin Capital Partners LLC Invests $859,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Hardin Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Hardin Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,005.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,308,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,616,000 after buying an additional 8,172,614 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 12,663,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,716,000 after buying an additional 6,238,875 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,242,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,577,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,944 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $51.46 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $52.54. The firm has a market cap of $134.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.04.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

