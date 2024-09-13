Hardin Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 4,900 Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Hardin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Surmodics by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 408,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,988,000 after purchasing an additional 41,617 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 23,379 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Surmodics in the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Trium Capital LLP purchased a new position in Surmodics in the 2nd quarter worth $1,406,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Surmodics by 4,722.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 67,010 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Surmodics alerts:

Surmodics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRDX opened at $39.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.90. Surmodics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $42.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Surmodics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Surmodics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Surmodics in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Surmodics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on SRDX

Surmodics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.