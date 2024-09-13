Hardin Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 7,755 EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Hardin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000. EastGroup Properties accounts for 0.9% of Hardin Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EGP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,863,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,785,000 after purchasing an additional 210,207 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 7.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 975,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,359,000 after acquiring an additional 71,614 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 953,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,399,000 after acquiring an additional 197,427 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 666,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,295,000 after acquiring an additional 29,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 646,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,679,000 after purchasing an additional 146,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

NYSE EGP opened at $184.81 on Friday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.75 and a 1 year high of $192.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

EastGroup Properties Increases Dividend

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $159.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.70 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 37.16%. EastGroup Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised EastGroup Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $179.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.20.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

