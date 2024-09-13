Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,780,000 shares, a growth of 62.2% from the August 15th total of 6,030,000 shares. Approximately 19.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Hawaiian from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Hawaiian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HA traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.30. 765,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,665. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74. Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $17.75.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.03). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 1,220.98% and a negative net margin of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $731.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hawaiian will post -7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawaiian

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Water Island Capital LLC increased its holdings in Hawaiian by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 42,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 452,676 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,237,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Hawaiian by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Hawaiian by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 70,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Hawaiian by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Ontario, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

