HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $677,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.58.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE:MRK opened at $115.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.06, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.14 and a 1 year high of $134.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 40.69% and a net margin of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 342.22%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

