HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Grows Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in M&T Bank by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Umpqua Bank lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 1,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% during the first quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MTB opened at $165.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.91. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $176.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.76.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTB has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on M&T Bank from $164.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.85.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $1,720,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at $7,724,491.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $172,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,476,225.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $1,720,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,724,491.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,699 shares of company stock worth $5,115,349 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

