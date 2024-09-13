HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $2.57 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 434.8% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,155.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 52.4% in the first quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 515.9% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $162.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.76. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $164.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

