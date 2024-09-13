HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 231,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,780,000 after buying an additional 10,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $83.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.00, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $87.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 855.56%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,506,146.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,559.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GILD. Raymond James upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.06.

Read Our Latest Report on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.