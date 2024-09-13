HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $47.57 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.7% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $47,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brio Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 109,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,750,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 274.0% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after buying an additional 10,037 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,332,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,460,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $513.81 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $519.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $505.24 and its 200 day moving average is $489.02. The company has a market capitalization of $465.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

