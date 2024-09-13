HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 0.6% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $17,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.5 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $935.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $896.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $831.83. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $516.57 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The stock has a market cap of $888.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.72, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 9,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $902.67, for a total value of $8,729,721.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,574,139 shares in the company, valued at $88,077,248,051.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 646,878 shares of company stock worth $591,465,138. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $961.76.

View Our Latest Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.