HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 1,489 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the period. Global Payments accounts for about 0.4% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $10,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 5.1% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 30.9% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 34,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPN. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $157.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. William Blair upgraded Global Payments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Global Payments to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Global Payments from $152.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.96.

NYSE:GPN opened at $109.33 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $141.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.68 and a 200 day moving average of $111.07. The firm has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.84%.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $166,305.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,087.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

