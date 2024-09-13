HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 2,068 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,925,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 47,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 274,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SCHA opened at $49.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.21. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $52.39.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

