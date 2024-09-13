Head-To-Head Contrast: Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) versus Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY – Get Free Report) and Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chorus and Anterix”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chorus $612.63 million 3.96 -$5.46 million N/A N/A Anterix $4.19 million 171.75 -$9.13 million ($0.49) -79.00

Chorus has higher revenue and earnings than Anterix.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chorus 0 0 0 0 N/A Anterix 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Chorus and Anterix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Anterix has a consensus price target of $68.00, indicating a potential upside of 75.67%. Given Anterix’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Anterix is more favorable than Chorus.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.7% of Anterix shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.6% of Anterix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Chorus and Anterix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chorus N/A N/A N/A Anterix -441.15% -27.91% -14.73%

Risk and Volatility

Chorus has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anterix has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Anterix beats Chorus on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chorus

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services for residential and business customers; data and voice services; and asymmetric digital subscriber line and high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services, as well as solutions for transport and infrastructure. The company builds and maintains a network of fibre and copper cables, local telephone exchanges, and cabinets. In addition, it offers co-location and value added network services. Chorus Limited was founded in 2008 and is based in Wellington, New Zealand.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico. The company was formerly known as pdvWireless, Inc. and changed its name to Anterix Inc. in August 2019. Anterix Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, New Jersey.

