Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.93.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MOMO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hello Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Hello Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hello Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Hello Group from $6.40 to $5.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

MOMO opened at $6.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $911.41 million, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.23. Hello Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The information services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $2.13. Hello Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hello Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hello Group by 110.0% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hello Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hello Group during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Hello Group during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Hello Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

