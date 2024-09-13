Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target Cut to $33.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.89% from the company’s current price.

HP has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $42.50 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

NYSE:HP traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,191,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,754. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $29.46 and a one year high of $46.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.19 and its 200-day moving average is $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.42.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.15. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $697.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HP. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 514.4% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 253.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 94.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

