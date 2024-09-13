HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) traded down 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $44.26 and last traded at $44.39. 849,054 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,991,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DINO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on HF Sinclair in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.59.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 24.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HF Sinclair

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

