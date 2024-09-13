Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) Short Interest Down 97.1% in August

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 155,900 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the August 15th total of 5,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hyzon Motors Stock Performance

HYZN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.27. 111,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.45. Hyzon Motors has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $67.50.

Get Hyzon Motors alerts:

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hyzon Motors will post -29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Hyzon Motors news, major shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 1,352,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total transaction of $135,292.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,848,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,284,822. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 11,722,872 shares of company stock valued at $948,109 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hyzon Motors stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,745,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,833 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.53% of Hyzon Motors worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

About Hyzon Motors

(Get Free Report)

Hyzon Motors Inc supplies hydrogen fuel cell systems for decarbonization applications in various industries. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It also focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.