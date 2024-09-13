i3 Energy (LON:I3E) Shares Up 0.3%

i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 12.36 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 11.96 ($0.16). 5,838,278 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 3,483,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.92 ($0.16).

i3 Energy Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 10.57. The stock has a market cap of £147.36 million, a PE ratio of 1,208.00 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

i3 Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of GBX 0.26 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 2.62%. i3 Energy’s payout ratio is 10,000.00%.

About i3 Energy

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom and Canada. The company holds the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks in Liberator field; and 75% interest in the 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity field. Its production asset base consists of approximately 850 net conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production wells in Central Alberta, Wapiti / Elmworth, Simonette, and the Clearwater play, Canada.

Featured Articles

