iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$105.25.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on IAG. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC raised their target price on iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on iA Financial from C$110.00 to C$114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.
iA Financial Price Performance
iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.58 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$1.64 billion for the quarter. iA Financial had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 9.02%.
iA Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.
About iA Financial
iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.
