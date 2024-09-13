iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$105.25.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IAG. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC raised their target price on iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on iA Financial from C$110.00 to C$114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of IAG opened at C$105.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12. iA Financial has a 1-year low of C$77.61 and a 1-year high of C$106.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$95.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$89.53.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.58 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$1.64 billion for the quarter. iA Financial had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 9.02%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

