IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.20.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on IBEX from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of IBEX stock traded up $2.81 on Friday, reaching $19.54. 241,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,747. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IBEX has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBEX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in IBEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in IBEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in IBEX by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in IBEX by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 32,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in IBEX by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 37,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

