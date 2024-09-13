IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.20.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on IBEX from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday.
Read Our Latest Analysis on IBEX
IBEX Trading Up 16.8 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IBEX
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBEX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in IBEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in IBEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in IBEX by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in IBEX by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 32,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in IBEX by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 37,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.
About IBEX
IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than IBEX
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.