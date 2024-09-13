ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $167.93

Shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $167.93 and last traded at $167.90, with a volume of 15770 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $165.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Barrington Research increased their target price on ICF International from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair upgraded ICF International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

Get ICF International alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ICF International

ICF International Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.83 and its 200 day moving average is $148.19.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $512.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.70 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ICF International, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICF International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ICF International

In related news, EVP Anne F. Choate sold 1,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $198,291.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,663.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO John Wasson sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.14, for a total value of $234,003.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,687,189.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anne F. Choate sold 1,481 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $198,291.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,663.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,766 shares of company stock worth $1,444,534. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in ICF International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 309,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,648,000 after purchasing an additional 39,709 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in ICF International by 730.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ICF International by 5.5% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 126,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 127,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICF International

(Get Free Report)

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.