ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) PT Raised to $190.00 at Raymond James

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $158.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

ICUI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ICU Medical from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $149.00.

ICU Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $174.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. ICU Medical has a twelve month low of $78.28 and a twelve month high of $177.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -71.09 and a beta of 0.65.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.56. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ICU Medical will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ICU Medical news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 2,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $408,376.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,324.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 2,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $408,376.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,324.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.11, for a total value of $295,425.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,482 shares in the company, valued at $645,901.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,537,802. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICU Medical

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco acquired a new position in ICU Medical in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the second quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 75.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 731.5% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in ICU Medical by 681.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

