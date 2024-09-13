ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

ICUI has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on ICU Medical from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $149.00.

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $174.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.09 and a beta of 0.65. ICU Medical has a 12 month low of $78.28 and a 12 month high of $177.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.56. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. ICU Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total transaction of $1,961,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,593 shares in the company, valued at $17,096,771.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total value of $1,961,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,096,771.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Woolson sold 2,502 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $408,376.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,324.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,537,802. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco purchased a new stake in ICU Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 75.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 731.5% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 681.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

