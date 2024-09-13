IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $110.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

IDA has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of IDACORP from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IDACORP from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on IDACORP from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDACORP currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.50.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IDA

IDACORP Price Performance

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $102.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. IDACORP has a 12 month low of $86.43 and a 12 month high of $105.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.13.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $451.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.56 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDACORP will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,767 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,230,000 after acquiring an additional 19,871 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in IDACORP by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 649,195 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,829,000 after purchasing an additional 61,546 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in IDACORP by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.