IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Purchased by Nuance Investments LLC

Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,771 shares during the quarter. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $28,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on IEX. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on IDEX from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus cut shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $256.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.50.

IDEX Trading Up 0.5 %

IEX opened at $198.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.22 and its 200-day moving average is $215.11. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $183.76 and a 52-week high of $246.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. IDEX had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 36.32%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

