IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Stake Lifted by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 58.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in IDEX by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in IDEX by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $198.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.22 and a 200-day moving average of $215.11. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $183.76 and a one year high of $246.36.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.15 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 18.19%. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on IEX. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Argus cut shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on IDEX from $256.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on IDEX from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.50.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

